Less than one day after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd as he attempted to arrest him, the US Dept. of Justice announced that it's opening an investigation into policing practices at the Minneapolis Police Department.

It will examine practices used by police, including use of force and force used during protests, and whether the department engages in discriminatory practices. It will also look into the department's handling of misconduct allegations and its treatment of people with behavioral health issues and will assess the department's current systems of accountability.

Here's what's going on in North Iowa today:

Bird Rides are coming

Ever ridden a stand-up scooter? You may get your chance soon in Mason City. On Tuesday night, the city council signed a memo of understanding with the company Bird Rides to bring the scooters to the area.

The memo would protect the city in case of liability and would last for one year. As for usage, riders would be able to operate the scooters on city streets, in alleys and on bike paths. The company itself would be entirely responsible for the vehicles.

Volunteering is back

MercyOne North Iowa recognized national Volunteer Week by announcing that its volunteers have returned to the halls of the medical center.

MercyOne North Iowa Human Resources Director Paula R. Kruthoff said that the organization's volunteer base had been patiently waiting for some time to return to the hospitals. "We are being met with a tremendous reception from our volunteers. Enthusiasm. Excitement. They want to get back and we want them back," she said.

They are also looking for additional volunteers, if you're interested.

Almost normal

Mason City High School's and North Iowa Area Community College's have released their graduation ceremony plans and they're pretty close to what you'd expect one year after the COVID-19 pandemic struck North Iowa.

Instead of one ceremony, NIACC's graduation will feature four, with masks required and the gymnasium emptying and refilling each time. MCHS is holding its ceremony at the Multipurpose Arena downtown for better social distancing and to avoid the construction mess on its campus.

'We're just mired in the bad'

Ahead of and following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, we contacted local law enforcement for their reactions surrounding the case.

What negatives have come from nearly a year of conversations about and coverage of this case and the trial?

MASON CITY POLICE CHIEF JEFF BRINKLEY: "I don’t think just for us, for policing in general. We all get judged by the actions of one police officer anywhere in the country right now. Whatever one person is doing under the color of authority reflects on all of us. Unfortunately, we’re just mired in the bad right now."

Champions come home

A large group of well wishers ran cow bells and cheered as the North Iowa Bulls returned home on Tuesday afternoon with the Fraser Cup, the North American Tier 3 Hockey League championship.

The Bulls were a long shot for winning the cup, seeded sixed in the tournament.

