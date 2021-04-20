Now, we wait.

No verdict yet in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with murder in the death last year of George Floyd.

More than 3,000 National Guard soldiers, along with police officers, state police, sheriffs deputies and other law enforcement personnel have flooded the city in recent days.

'Decade of Dominance' pays off

Four games and four different opponents later, the North Iowa Bulls finished the championship weekend by hoisting up the Fraser Cup for the first time since 2016 and fourth time in the organization’s history.

The Bulls capped off a perfect weekend by defeating the Rochester Grizzlies, 5-1, on Monday afternoon in the championship game in St. Peters, Missouri.

You can help the Bulls celebrate their victory by heading to the Mason City Multipurpose Arena parking lot around 5 p.m. today.

The band is back

The Friends of the Mason City Municipal Band will be back this year and appearing at a new music pavilion to boot.

The "Friends of the Mason City Municipal Band" page on Facebook announced that the musical group would have a 2021 season with shows planned throughout the summer.

According to the post, concerts will mostly take place on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Running Iowa

Tyler Sullivan, of North Liberty, has been running across Iowa towns for the last six years. He's run around and through towns in 84 of Iowa's 99 counties.

Back in 2015, Sullivan said his then-girlfriend lived in Mason City, where he traveled about every other week from the Iowa City area to visit her.

"I was seeing counties I'd never heard of before," Sullivan said. "So one day, I was just like, 'Hey ... maybe we could visit these counties and find something special.' So every time I came up north, I picked a county, and every time she came down, she picked a county."

In each county visited, they'd pick an activity to do together. After the two parted ways, Sullivan continued looking for new counties and towns to visit, but was at a loss for what to do in some small towns.

That's when he says a friend made a new suggestion: "Just take a jog, see what happens."

Kramer for the 'k'

Former St. Ansgar athlete and now NIACC baseball hurler Collin Kramer was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Pitcher of the Week twice after combining for 25 K's and no earned runs in his last two starts before a start on Sunday.

It's a vastly different type of pitcher than what Kramer was for his first four starts to the season.

The southpaw totaled just 11 1/3 innings pitched, allowed 14 hits and 17 walks to just 19 strikeouts with an earned run average of 9.73.

He went 1-2 in those starts.

