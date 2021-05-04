That's part of what barber Cassii "KZ" Calaway wants to offer at his new shop Kut$ by KZ on South Monroe Avenue in Mason City.

"High quality haircuts at a fast pace," he said. Fast pace for him being no more than 15-20 minutes, at most, on average.

But Calaway, who previously took over for Don Lee at his barbershop in 2016 when he retired at age 85, said that he intends to provide more than just spiffy haircuts in a speedy fashion. He also wants to offer a one-stop shop for folks from every possible demographic and connect people when he can.

