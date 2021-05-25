Today's fervent wish is for Hollywood filmmakers to find new material. Latest news is that another Willy Wonka reboot is in the works and will star Timothee Chalamet ("Beautiful Boy," "Dune").

It's the second attempt to top Gene Wilder's epic performance in the 1971 film, and like Johnny Depp's try a decade ago, it will fail.

At least that's our opinion. Why try to fix what isn't broken?

Here's what's going on in North Iowa today.

Caught

Two Belmond men face felony robbery charges after police say they participated in stabbing two people in April on the north side.

David Daniel Gordon, 17, faces two felony first degree robbery charges and, as a juvenile, his booking information is not public.

Jaden Charles Edel, 18, is being held on $25,000 cash bail in Cerro Gordo County jail. Edel two felony first degree robbery charges, according to documents filed with Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Edel helped hold down the two victims while Gordon stabbed them repeatedly and stole their belongings, according to police.

ICYMI - state track

State track was held last week in Des Moines, drawing more than 120 competitors from North Iowa. If you missed it, check out reporter Zachary Martin and photographer Lisa Grouette's comprehensive coverage.

Start here with this photo collection of Friday's action.

For Jim Huinker

Hancock County native Jim Huinker last year contributed to the start of his own memorial bike ride around Clear Lake, which this year will formally commence at 10 a.m. on June 19 in Ventura.

Huinker died last October, but his family and friends are carrying on the bike ride and hope to raise $3,000 for a scholarship in his name at his alma mater, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

Need a connection?

MercyOne is launching an online directory to connect individuals to community resources and social programs in their area.

No information from the search will be kept, it is confidential. Go here to start a search.

$5 for 5

Here's a great way to get a lot of bang for not much money. Right now, the Globe Gazette has a digital subscription offer of $5 for five months of unlimited access.

Here's why it's a lot of bang:

It's the perfect gift for your high school graduate, so they can keep in touch with what's going on in their hometown.

GlobeGazette.com features news, sports and features that you cannot find anywhere else in North Iowa. No one knows the community like we do.

Compared to ANYTHING else you buy for $5, this lasts a lot longer and supports local journalism, the lifeblood of a thriving community.

Click here to sign up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0