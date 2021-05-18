The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.

Here's what you need to know about the new payments.

And here's what's happening in North Iowa.

We're ready for our close up

A new TV show with streaming service hopes began filming its pilot episode on Monday in Clear Lake.

The show is named "Strong Tower" and is about a recently widowed woman who moves back to her hometown in the Midwest with her two teenage sons to open a brewhouse.

"Strong Tower" is being produced by the Renovo Media Group, a film and television production crew located in Clear Lake and an offshoot of another prominent Clear Lake company.

Memorial Day services

Capt. Joan Platz was part of only the second graduating class from the United States Naval Academy that included women.

Platz will be the guest speaker at the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association ceremony commemorating Memorial Day. The event – the 100th anniversary that has been in existence since 1921 – is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 31 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

No masks required

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday morning that its locations would no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face masks, except in areas where local mandates still apply.

Masks are, however, still strongly recommended for customers and required for employees who aren't fully vaccinated.

Time to hit the Greenbelt

Ready to paddle, hike, mushroom hunt, drive or camp?

Any or all of those are possible along the Shell Rock River Greenbelt. The Cerro Gordo County Conservation office announced Monday that the Greenbelt is now open to traffic.

Remember, all cars and trucks must share the road with cyclists and pedestrians. The speed limit is 15 mph.

We're moving

The countdown is on -- 20 days until the Globe Gazette moves to its new location on Fourth Street Southwest, next to the Village Court diner at the Old Anytime Fitness location.

We hope you'll stop by at our new digs and say Hi. We're planning an open house for mid-June - more details to come on that.

In the meantime, if you haven't joined our community, please consider supporting the local journalism you can't find anywhere else with a digital subscription. Right now through the end of May, you can get a digital subscription for nearly half a year for the price of a cup of coffee: $5 for 5 months.

Check it out here and we'll see you around town!

