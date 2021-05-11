The countdown has begun for area seniors. High School graduation ceremonies in North Iowa begin on May 23. Check out GlobeGazette.com for all the photos and videos from the ceremonies.

Here's the Rundown for May 11.

No more COVID unemployment

Joining Republican governors from all over the United States, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered the state to stop participating in federal unemployment benefits effective June. 12. The programs don't expire nationally until Sept. 4.

“Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began,” Reynolds said in a news release.

“But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work.”

Thanks, nurses

When area residents walk past MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center's Cancer Center, they will now see a permanent reminder of the sacrifices that nurses have made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday afternoon, MercyOne North Iowa officials unveiled a 150-pound statue handmade by an artist in Zimbabwe to, as its inscription states, "serve as a reminder of all the heroic efforts displayed within these walls."

Later, that same inscription then states, "Through the darkest of times, never have our core values shined brighter."

Money for food

River City Morning Kiwanis members missing out on group breakfasts over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic is now paying off for organizations across the Mason City area.

According to Club President Colleen Frein, the group was recently able to distribute a total of $9,000 to 16 local food banks and youth-focused groups because of membership dues collected and not spent on meeting in 2020.

"What we did was look at where we could help and really specifically at how we could impact childhood hunger since this was money meant for food. So that’s how we came up with many of the folks on our list we gave to," Frein said.

New AD at GHV

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District will have a new face leading its athletic department in the fall.

After Matt Graham announced he would be stepping down from the position earlier this year, Ryan Schmalen was hired on April 13. He will start as athletic director and middle school physical education teacher in August.

Schmalen is already familiar with the North Iowa area. A 2015 Clear Lake High School graduate, he will continue his professional career just 10 minutes west of where he grew up.

