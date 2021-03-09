The Iowa State High School Boys Basketball tournament is on this week. Lake Mills fell Monday afternoon to Monetzuma and Clear Lake is up today.

New elections law

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law sweeping legislation that will significantly alter Iowa’s elections, including by reducing the amount of time for early voting.

Passed on party lines, the legislation follows a trend nationwide to reduce voter fraud, according to the laws proponents.

COVID: One year later

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic reaching Iowa, with three confirmed cases.

One year later, Iowa is in the bottom third of U.S. states for the most critical public health figures, but the state’s economy and state finances appear to be strong. And opinions on the state’s pandemic response are mixed.

The Globe Gazette is running a week-long series of stories on the pandemic and its impact on North Iowa and the state.

Since March 8, 2020, 83 people have died from the illness in Cerro Gordo County.

Construction begins at MCHS

With spring comes the fifth season of the year in the Midwest: Construction. Mason City Schools has started construction on its new fieldhouse project.

Construction trailers have been moved in and fencing has been installed. This construction has made its way into the east parking lot, which has pushed parking further south.

The $26.5 million project includes, among other things, a new pool and gym.

Growing tech in North Iowa

North Iowa is faring pretty well overall when it comes to recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But those in the know have long said if we're to grow we'll need the labor force to fill the tech sector.

Skyler Nesheim, a vice president of engineering for Des Moines' e-commerce company Dwolla, pointed out at a tech job summit held last week at NIACC that education programs such as the online "Lambda School" will help people train to become web developers and programmers while giving them the option to defer tuition payments until they're placed in a job. The way he sees it, there's no reason why someone in Iowa couldn't finish that program and get hired by a company in California but continue to live in the Hawkeye State.

The curse is lifted

We're losing sports reporter Shane Lantz to our sister paper in Sioux City, Iowa. The only good thing about this is that with goes the curse he put on every team or player he interviewed who was on a winning streak.

As soon his words appeared online, that player or team was sure to lose. This went on for the two years he was in Mason City.

So while we're all a little sad to see Shane go, we can't help but say under our breath, "good riddance."

Read is final column here.

