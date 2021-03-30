Having a COVID-19 vaccination card is right up there in importance with a driver's license these days. You may soon need to provide it as proof you've been vaccinated for travel or go to a concert.

Staples and Office Depot are making it a bit easier to hang on to yours and keep it in good condition. They are offering free lamination at all their locations in the United States.

There is no offer end date at Staples, but at Office Depot you must bring a coupon in by July 25 to get the lamination.

The CDC recommends taking a picture of your card as a backup. We recommend you do not post it on social media.

Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge

Patches O'Houlihan would've been proud. The Mason City YMCA, in partnership with the Mason City Army Recruiting office, held a dodgeball tournament last week.

It was what Y officials hope will be the start of more such events in an effort to get more people through the doors of the recreational facility.

2 die in crew club accident

Emergency workers recovered the body of an Iowa State University student on Monday, a day after a school crew club boat capsized during practice on a lake, killing one other student.

The students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when the scull capsized, the university said. Three members were rescued by people who live around the lake, officials said, and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day.

Boehmer named AD of the year

Lake Mills Athletic Director Jim Boehmer has been widely regarded by his colleagues as one of the best athletic directors in North Iowa for much of the past two decades.

His work was finally recognized at the state level.

Bull(s) market

With a new logo and new slogan, the North Iowa Bulls won the West Division of the North American Tier 3 Hockey League last week for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

The Bulls start their quest for the Frazier Cup this weekend with a best-of-3 series at home against the Alexandria Blizzard..

