It's National Puppy Day today. In other words, we're all about to be overloaded with cuteness. But then again, is there such a thing as too much cuteness?

The Humane Society of North Iowa currently has 12 good-looking pups ready for adoption.

Check them out at http://www.hsni.org.

Gun law waiting on governor

Legislation that would eliminate a requirement that Iowans obtain a permit to acquire or carry handguns and loosen other state restrictions is headed to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk following Senate passage Monday on a 30-17 party-line vote.

Majority GOP senators said adopting permit-less “constitutional carry” provisions of House File 756 — like 18 other states — would enhance Iowans’ individual rights while removing intrusive government regulations. But Democrats said the proposed changes — if signed by the governor — would make Iowans less safe and run counter to public support for the current system of background checks and permitting requirements.

NIACC OK's tax rate increase

A trend of declining enrollment and unanticipated COVID-19 costs were the two main reasons the community college's board of directors approved a 5-cent increase in the school's tax rate for property owners.

The owner of a $100,000 home in NIACC's 11-county district will pay about $105 for NIACC's portion of their property tax bill.

New crew member

Elena took her second helicopter ride on MercyOne's Air Med last weekend, two years after her first.

The Garner girl is Air Med's newest junior crew member, but she remembers little about her first ride -- to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.

Here's Elena's flight nurse, Carrie, talking about Elena's first ride.

What are they thinking?

Here's how you find out what's going on in your neighbor's head. Check out our latest batch of letters to the editor.

Here's where you can go to write a response, if you're so inclined:

