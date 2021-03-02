CG Public Health is receiving new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine every week. To keep track of when you may qualify to receive the vaccine, check out public health's website here.

New conference for Mason City?

The Mason City Community School District has been a part of the Central Iowa Metro League since 1992.

That three-decades long partnership could be coming to an end.

One day after Marshalltown put out a letter stating it intended to create its own conference, Mason City Activities Director Tracy Johnson brought the topic to the board of education at its committee of the whole meeting on Monday night.

Snowshoes from heaven

An outdoor enthusiast is being remembered at Lime Creek Nature Center in Mason City.

The nature center recently received 27 new pairs of snowshoes, thanks to a memorial gift from the family of the late Curt Krieger, of Mason City, who died in July 2019. He was 67.

Accused burglar, times 4

A North Iowa man is back in jail after police say he violated the terms of his release pending an upcoming trial on felony sex abuse charges.

And according to court documents, that will also impact at least three other burglary cases in which police say the man was involved.

Lost Island found in Waterloo

Iowa’s newest theme park is rising from a former farm field south of Waterloo.

The purple supports and tracks of a roller coaster soar above the snow-covered ground, and buildings are beginning to spring up as construction workers continue to labor through the winter.

Work is projected to continue through 2021, and the Lost Island Theme Park remains on track for a 2022 grand opening, according to officials.

