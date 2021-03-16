If you didn't catch some extra Zs yesterday, you missed out. It was National Napping Day. If you didn't take advantage of it, don't worry about it. Here are five good reasons (justifications?) to nap that you can use the next time you want a little extra shut-eye.

Iowa Business Council dropped its "Competitive Dashboard" recently that compares the state to others in terms of economic growth, education and governance.

Rather than the pandemic sinking everything in Iowa, there were areas of improvement for the state in realms such as labor force participation and median household income. And Iowa Business Council members believe 2021 will only see a furtherance of those promising trends.

Less than two weeks after gunfire riddled the side and back of a downtown building with bullet marks, Mason City Police reported another evening of criminal activity that included a report of shots fired.

On their second visit in the same day to a home on the 600 block of Monroe Avenue, police responded to a report of shots fired. Earlier in the day police were at the home on a report of a burglary.

In the same timeframe, police also responded to two other calls of disturbances, but no additional details were immediately available on those.

The 14-day positivity rate for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County is creeping northward, according to data released Monday by CG Public Health.

The 4.1 percent rate is slightly higher than last week's 3.3, and certainly a far cry from the days when it topped 10 percent, but local, state and national officials are all warning people not to relax the precautions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Overall, there have been 5,410 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo, with 4,841 having recovered and 85 who died.

That leaves 484 who are still struggling with the illness.

Monday did little to make us feel like the season of green grass and flowers is almost upon us, but there is one big indicator: Spring Sports Previews are here.

Today, sports reporter Gunnar Davis digs into Mason City girls track, one of the "most positive" he's seen, says coach Jim Lee.

There's something about watching the Chicago River turning green that makes everyone feel a little bit o' the Irish.

Here's the video to put you in the mood.

