Google Trends is back again, this time with a list of the most popular "patriotic" movies by state.

Titles range from "The Alamo," (bet you can't guess what state finds that movie patriotic!) to "Donovan's Reef"(Huh?), to Forrest Gump.

In Iowa, we're big fans of Robin Williams. Check out the trailer for Iowa's most popular patriotic film.

Meanwhile, here is what's happening in North Iowa.

New look for Pine Creek

A work in progress.

That's what Tom and J.T. Haugen call the transformation of the Pine Creek Golf Club from what it used to be to what it eventually will be.

After years of trying to sell the Mason City golf course, Brian and Andy Bunterbach were approached by the Haugens in the fall and things clicked. The sale of the course was finalized on April 1.

That's when the real work began for the the Haugens, the father-and-son duo who have vowed to make Pine Creek the area's premiere 9-hole executive golf course.

Another lawsuit over garbage

On the heels of a state supreme court decision that police cannot search garbage set out on the curb for incriminating evidence, a Clear Lake owners association is suing the city over its garbage collection practice.

The Harbourage Owners Association wants to be listed as a commercial property for the purposes of contracting for its own garbage collection. The city has the Harbourage listed as a residential property, which means the city collects trash and bills the property.

And it has continued to bill the property even as the Harbourage uses another waste removal company.

County wants dumping to stop

In Clear Lake, close to the intersection of South Shore Drive and 235th Street, there's a wetland known as the Lekwa Marsh.

Cerro Gordo County officials say that, for an indefinite amount of time, people have been dumping a variety of waste near the wetlands including yard trimmings and even reef materials.

"All the chemicals are leaking into the protective wildlife area and causing it to get damaged. It’s against DNR and county policy," Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings said.

Shopko sold

A Mankato, Minnesota-based construction company has purchased the old Shopko at the corner of South Monroe Avenue and Highway 122 in Mason City.

APX Construction Group LLC purchased the 7.78 acres of land and the more than 100,000 square foot building at auction in May for $1.31 million, according to county property tax records. The assessed value of the land and building is $2.6 million.

