Interested in discussing the recent rise in crime on the city's north side? Local business owner DaLayne Germundson is hosting a neighborhood meeting at his dealership, Mason City Auto Sales, 615 N. Federal, today at 6 p.m. to talk about solutions.

Citizens talk housing

As part of its process in creating a new development plan for Mason City, city officials hosted an open house on Monday afternoon.

At least a dozen people went through six stations set up by the city and the McClure Engineering firm which include: maps to mark wants and needs, charts asking questions about housing needs and a chance for input on the look and style of housing units that would work best for the area. If something development-wise should be encouraged, attendees put up green dots. Discouraged? Red dot.

No Dumpster-diving for cops

Iowa police can no longer search people’s uncollected trash without a search warrant, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that officers commit unreasonable search and seizure under the Iowa Constitution when they look for evidence of crimes in trash left for collection outside homes.

This ruling and law came into existence through the case of State of Iowa versus Nicholas Dean Wright of Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County.

Development plans get changed

Monday night was a night of amendments for the Charles City Council as the five-person panel approved more than $1.1 million worth of changes for five different development plans throughout town.

The biggest chunk of change was $662,000 for a "proposed amendment to the Southwest Bypass Urban Renewal Area" which includes the Cambrex pharmaceutical company expansion and the Zoetis expansion project.

N.Iowa Pacesetter Brody Boehnke

As a five-year varsity player for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team, Brody Boehnke has relished the ability to be a leader for an experienced team that is currently sitting at 12-2.

It wasn't always that way.

Read about Boehnke's slow but steady climb to the top of the ranks of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's baseball team.

Keep those tips coming

Quality local journalism starts with an engaged community. These stories began or were aided because one or more readers submitted a tip to us, and we followed up.

Check out these stories that came from your tips.

To submit a news tip, visit globegazette.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/.

