Here's what's going on in North Iowa.
What's happening South End?
Things are popping in the south end of Mason City, starting with a new storage company taking over the old Sears building on South Federal Avenue.
Reporter Jared McNett takes us street by street through the southern part of town, writing about the new projects taking shape.
New biz award-winner
A participant of NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center's Venture School and a Lake Mills native won the University of Iowa’s statewide Venture School pitch competition on Thursday.
Zack Smith, the co-creator of Stock Cropper Inc., took part in the seven-week NIACC Venture School last fall and took what he learned to the statewide pitch competition to win the first-place prize of $10,000.
Tax credit for private school
Individuals in Iowa who make donations towards school tuition organizations, or STO, will receive an increased tax credit thanks to a recent statewide bill.
The tax credit when donating to STOs went from 65 percent to 75 percent due to the recent signing of the education bill by Governor Kim Reynolds.
With the new tax credit, if a donor made a $1,000 contribution to an STO, they are eligible for a $750 credit applied to their Iowa income tax liability.
Budget appeal on the way
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will appeal a state order that it trim more than $1 million from its fiscal year 2022 budget.
When the board of supervisors unanimously approved the budget in March this year, they OK'd a mistake. Instead of approving a 24.55 percent increase in the General Services levy and a 1.99 percent Rural Services increase, as the board indicated in its public hearings on the budget, it OK'd a budget with a 0 percent increase from the previous year, according to the dollar amounts listed in the resolution.
Auditor Gloria Carr told the Globe Gazette previously that the error happened because she copied and pasted the wrong number into the budget spreadsheet.
Headed to Nationals
Osage rising junior Nick Fox was far from 100 percent over the weekend. He battled a sore throat with a cough and didn't feel like he wrestled his best.
That's scary considering the show he put on in Indiana.
As one of the members of Team Iowa at the 16-under duals, Fox finished his weekend with three pins and six technical falls.
This was the second weekend of Fox's spring and summer filled with wrestling. He was the Greco and freestyle 16U state champion in May. He'll have one more big weekend next month in Fargo for the Junior and 16U nationals.