When the board of supervisors unanimously approved the budget in March this year, they OK'd a mistake. Instead of approving a 24.55 percent increase in the General Services levy and a 1.99 percent Rural Services increase, as the board indicated in its public hearings on the budget, it OK'd a budget with a 0 percent increase from the previous year, according to the dollar amounts listed in the resolution.

Auditor Gloria Carr told the Globe Gazette previously that the error happened because she copied and pasted the wrong number into the budget spreadsheet.