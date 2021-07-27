Happy Tuesday, here's what's going on in North Iowa.

It's gonna be hot

Potential record-setting heat (again), and multiple potentially severe weather events will hit the region the rest of this week.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of the state, starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Possible heat index highs could reach between 105 and 110 degrees, making it pretty much unbearable to be outside.

Then, starting Thursday and into Saturday, the area will see "periodic" thunderstorms, according to NWS, though at this point, none look severe.

And as if that's not enough, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that smoke from wildfires in the Northwest and Canada have blanketed much of the United States.

It's not great for breathing, but it has made for some spectacular-looking sunsets.

Mason City transit overhaul

The Mason City Council recently approved the adoption of a study that could bring the biggest changes to public transit in more than 15 years.

One option the research explores is adding a "west express" service that would go from downtown to Walmart, Target, Hy-Vee West and MercyOne North Iowa. Such a change could mean adding a new bus and driver unless the current "west central blue route" was modified to include crossover riders.

Another route suggestion included is to eliminate the East State Street portion of the "east central red route" and focus more on access to Hy-Vee East and the Regency area to help riders avoid long walks while carrying groceries.

Nick Fox is an All-American(x2)

Before everyone's eyes, Nick Fox blossomed from a prospect to a blue chip recruit.

The Osage junior-to-be capped a memorable freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling campaign as a Cadet All-American in both styles, placing third in freestyle and second in Greco at the FargoDome over the last week.

It is the first time in Fox's career that he finished with AA status at the 16U National Championships, a goal that was put in place when the folkstyle season was over.

Students must follow mandate

MercyOne North Iowa's parent company mandate will apply to nursing students who expect to work hands on at any MercyOne facility in the area.

Trinity Health announced in early July that staff would be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 21, 2021. The company has 117,000 employees in 22 states.

The vaccination requirement will be applied to North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) nursing students who want experience at MercyOne.

“Any of our medical students that will walk into Mercy’s space will have to meet those vaccination requirements or exemptions,” NIACC President Steven Schulz said.

Field Day coming to Berry Hill

The North Iowa Local Food Connection Field Day will be hosted next weekend at Berry Hill Orchard in Fertile.

Berry Hill Orchard, owned by Tom Morse and Tonya DeVries-Morse, grows aronia berry shrubs which offer a variety of health benefits, according to the National Institute of Health and the Iowa State Extension Service.

For those in attendance at the Berry Hill Orchard, the Morse couple will be offering tours of the farm and also educational materials about the benefits of Aronia berries, recipes and activities for children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0