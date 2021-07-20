And another billionaire successfully launched his rocket into space, blah, blah, blah, right?

Jeff Bezos said today was the "Best day ever!" He was accompanied in the New Shepard by his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands, and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas, now the oldest person to ever fly into space.

Unfortunately for Bezos, it still leaves the former Amazon CEO firmly in second place behind Virgin Galactic's Sir Richard Branson, who made a similar, but less high, flight on July 11.

We wonder whose rocket is bigger. We're guessing they measured.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa today.

Want to win $250?

All you have to do is head over to the Community Health Center of Mason City and get vaccinated for COVID-19 -- if you haven't already.

"The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, Cerro Gordo County Free Health Care Clinic, and Community Health Center of Mason City are encouraging unvaccinated residents ages 12 and over to protect their families and get vaccinated now before the dangerous delta variant surges in our area," a press release from Community Health Center of Mason City said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently noted that more than 80 percent of the people now being diagnosed with COVID-19 and its Delta variant have not been vaccinated. New COVID cases are up by 70 percent in the last week in the United States.

Upmeyer wants more diversity

On July 9, Clear Lake resident and former Speaker of the Iowa House, Linda Upmeyer announced her new Build the Bench Project, which aims to get conservative women involved in government across the state of Iowa.

Upmeyer said that the main goal for the Build the Bench Program is to empower conservative women to seek leadership roles and run for elected positions in their communities.

“We all know women get the job done,” Upmeyer said. “The Build the Bench Program is designed to encourage and support conservative women to consider running for office.”

Comeback kids in Mason City win

Troy Rood has been coaching baseball at Mason City for two decades.

He calls Monday night's come-from-behind road win over Southeast Polk (SEP) in the Class 4A, Substate 2 second round one of the best he's ever been a part of.

Why?

Down 5-0 heading into the top of the sixth inning, the Mohawks rallied and scored seven straight runs to take the lead and ultimately earn a 7-5 win over the Rams.

'That's all, Brother' heads to town

A significant piece of World War II history with a fascinating tie to North Iowa is heading to Mason City later this week.

On Thursday, the Mason City Municipal Airport will open its tarmac to the historic C-47, That’s All, Brother, and allow attendees the opportunity to view the aircraft take flight, and hitch a ride.

In addition to the That’s All, Brother, a handful of other historical aircrafts will be making their way to Mason City for the three-day event. That’s All, Brother was built in February 1944 and was the leading C-47 aircraft in a group of 800 C-47s that carried approximately 13,000 paratroopers to Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, better known as D-Day.

What are you waiting for?

If you click on all the links we post each day in the Rundown, you hit your limit of free stories to read on the Globe Gazette website in just one day.

There's not much better an argument than that for getting a digital membership. At just pennies a day, you get unlimited access to the best local news source in North Iowa. And you don't have to worry about hitting a paywall any more.

Check out our latest digital offers, and support local journalism by subscribing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0