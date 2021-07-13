Don't you love that feeling of supreme satisfaction that you get from nabbing that treasure no one else saw at the garage or estate sale?

Every Wednesday at Willowbrook Mall parking lot you can have the chance to experience that thrill at Junque in the Trunk, a large sale where anyone can be the vendor and anything is up for sale.

The fun starts at 5 p.m.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

New mental health provider

After a decade of having the same service, Cerro Gordo officially got a new mental health service.

CICS took over services from CSS two weeks ago, but held an open house on Monday for the public to get to know them and to answer questions.

One thing that has helped CICS transition in from CSS is staff staying on and other mental health providers in the area readily cooperating with the organization that has offices in 15 counties across the state.

Ready for litigation

Worth County supervisors were operating under the idea that it's better to be safe than sorry on Monday when they decided to seek outside counsel to help them with their draft wind ordinance.

Invenergy, which is building a wind farm in the county, has said if the wind ordinance were to be applied retroactively to its project, it would potentially seek legal action against Worth County.

Invenergy has stated numerous times that it believes the Worthwhile Wind project has vested rights within Worth County and isn’t subject to any regulations from a potential wind ordinance.

Business hit with fine

In February of this year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources received a complaint that MD Products and Solutions was improperly discharging pollutants to a storm sewer intake hooked up to the city of Mason City's system. Now, about five months after that anonymous complaint came in, MD Products has been asked by the DNR to halt all illegal discharges and pay an administrative penalty of $3,000.

In June, Stellar Industries, the Garner-based manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment, announced in a press release that it purchased the assets of MD Products and Solutions.

View antique boats in Clear Lake

An antique and classic boat show is headed to Clear Lake waters this weekend.

The Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show, presented by the Clear Lake Classic Boat Show Committee in partnership with the Antique and Classic Boat Society, will take on Clear Lake’s shores on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in front of the Sea Wall in downtown Clear Lake, the show will play host to a variety of different antique boats, with some available for viewing on both land and water.

It's post-season ball time

Take a look at our previews running this week. Up first is a look at Class 3A and 4A teams hoping to get to the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0