Beward the scam

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said that scam calls are a never-ending issue for the Mason City Police Department.

“(Scam calls) is a machine that never shuts off,” Brinkley said.

One Mason City resident, who wished to stay anonymous, said her elderly father was experiencing a flurry of scam calls recently.

Her father received a call from a person who claimed to be from MercyOne Medical Center and was asking for his social security number. She called the number the number back to see if it was legitimate.

“The person calling was clearly sounding like an authoritarian figure,” The anonymous person said.

The number was called later by a Globe Gazette reporter and was directed to a grocery company in India.

Two wheels, moonlight and you

Mason City's Moonlight Bike Ride will soon be back.

The fourth annual ride will take place Friday, Aug. 20 in downtown Mason City.

Participants can enter as individuals or families; walk-up registration will begin at 8 p.m. in Mason City's City Hall parking lot.

At 10 p.m., the ride will kick off starting in Central Park. The route is a 10-mile loop and a pit stop at the halfway point will provide opportunity for a quick break and snack.

The ride will end at the Downtown Plaza with breakfast burritos provided by Happy Donkey.

Student starts playground drive

J'Lyne Wilson, a Charles City Middle School student, wanted her school to have a playground like all the other schools she saw. Wanting to see this dream come true, Wilson wrote a letter to Principal Joe Taylor.

“I thought before it would just start with Mr. Taylor getting on board and it would just get built right away,” Wilson said.

After reading the letter, Taylor asked Wilson to lead a group of students with the playground project by collecting research and helping with the design process.

The group, also known as the Playground Leaders, spent their lunch time discussing what they needed to complete for the project.

Know anybody on this list?

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff and Crime Stoppers North Central Iowa shared a list of fugitives on Facebook that local law enforcement are currently searching for.

The fugitives featured in the post are wanted by area law enforcement and it is believed that these suspects are still residing in and around the Cerro Gordo County Area.

