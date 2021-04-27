We grew. In its first major release after the 2020 population county, the US Census reported yesterday that Iowa grew 4.8 percent in the last 10 years, enough for us to retain our four-seat representation in the US House of Representatives. The US as a whole grew 7.4 percent.

Iowa represents 1 percent of the total US population at 3,192,406.

Looking for love

A committee made up of the who's who in Mason City High School athletics is raising money to put state of the art equipment in the district's $25 million fieldhouse and pool project.

The group, which formed in mid-March, has raised $196,000 of the $400,000 they set as an Oct. 1, since that is when they'll need to begin ordering equipment for it to be ready by the time construction is complete. They hope to get to $750,000 as soon as possible after that.

Grilling out

Reporter Jared McNett chronicles his dining experience at the Historic Park Inn's Skylight Room, which opened temporarily while work was being done on the hotel's restaurant, the 1910 Grille.

The Skylight Room has not seen any formal dining in decades.

Clear well considered

Charles City's leaders met on Monday to consider expanding the city's clear well system to three times its current size of 500,000 gallons. Clear wells are constructed for filtered water storage and final rounds of treatment.

The estimated cost would top $5 million, some of which could be covered by grants. The project would not impact residents' water rates, according to city officials.

Building men of quality

Hampton-Dumont long-time football coach Jerry Shafrath is more concerned about building good young men than he is his win-loss percentage on field.

Shafrath received a call in February 2020 that he would be inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“It was kind of unbelievable to start with. I was kind of surprised,” Shafrath said. “When it was over and I hung up, I just broke down and cried. I just thought, what an awesome thing – a lifetime achievement award. To think about what other coaches thought about me as a coach and our program here at Hampton-Dumont.”

Grow for good

The folks at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank want to remind all the gardeners out there that if they have extra produce, a local food bank will be happy to take them.

Fruit and vegetable donations can be dropped off any time between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at Hawkeye Harvest's garage door at 122 S. Adams Ave.

