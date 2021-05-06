Thank you, nurses!
Today, on #NationalNursesDay, and every day. Nurses have always been on the front lines of health care, and even more so now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, 10 nurses were honored at NIACC yesterday during the "Heart of Health Care" event. More on that below:
The heart of health care
A battle.
That's how MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Kim Chamberlin described the past year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the area. Speaking during the "Heart of Health Care" event at NIACC's Muse Norris Conference Center on Wednesday afternoon, Chamberlin said that the fight was ever-changing, but she had plenty of help at the hospital.
"Every single nurse I asked to go into this battlefield said yes," she said.
The event at NIACC was meant to honor 10 such local "fighters" who did their best to battle back against the virus and treat patients over the past year. Those nurses were chosen from area health care providers such as the ABCM Corporation, Country Meadow Place and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
New digital ecosystem
That sigh of relief mingled with anticipation you feel blowing from the direction of North Iowa Area Community College is Tim Putnam.
Last week, Putnam, the director of NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, and five other area tech/economic development leaders pushed the send button on a $750,000 federal grant application that, if awarded, would change the innovation/tech/workforce landscape in North Iowa for good.
Putnam's group plans to build the North Iowa Innovation Center, a resource center that will remove any barriers to growth for tech startups -- like access to a skilled workforce, excellent broadband internet availability, mentors, and angel investors.
Cemetery tales
Madelyn Walls left a significant impact in Mason City as an integral part of the Mason City Public Library, as well as her involvement in countless religious and civil organizations. The latest cemetery tale from Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery looks back on the life she lived in Mason City.
New wellness center
Later today, YSS Francis Lauer will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly constructed wellness center.
"Wellness is incredibly important to provide in recovery," said Shanda Hansen, Community Based Center Director. "The new gym will allow youth to exercise their bodies and release tension for a clearer mind with which to work on their therapy and treatment goals."
A virtual option can be viewed via the Francis Lauer - A YSS Organization's Facebook page. Masks are required for those who attend in person.
NIACC commencement tomorrow
NIACC's commencement takes place tomorrow.
To better adhere to social distancing guidelines, graduation this year will be split up into four separate ceremonies.
Congrats, grads!