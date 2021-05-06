Last week, Putnam, the director of NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, and five other area tech/economic development leaders pushed the send button on a $750,000 federal grant application that, if awarded, would change the innovation/tech/workforce landscape in North Iowa for good.

Putnam's group plans to build the North Iowa Innovation Center, a resource center that will remove any barriers to growth for tech startups -- like access to a skilled workforce, excellent broadband internet availability, mentors, and angel investors.