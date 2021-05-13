Caleb Kennedy, a 16-year-old finalist on "American Idol" this season, had to exit the show on Wednesday after a video surfaced of him at age 12 sitting next to a person wearing a white hood that resembles a KKK headpiece.

Cancel culture or a racist video? Kennedy's mother says the video had nothing to do with the KKK, but now a young musician's chance at fame has turned into a social media nightmare. What do you think?

YIELD to next generation

The students doing staining work on Prairie Playground at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday morning weren't even born when the equipment was first placed. Still, they were there to make sure that future generations yet to run through the wooden labyrinth or go for a swing would have the chance.

"A lot of the students in YIELD grew up playing on Prairie Playground so we wanted other kids to have the amazing memories we did," Mason City High School student and YIELD collaborator Olivia Crom said in between rounds of applying brown paint to the playground's wooden swing frame.

Trash dispute leads to jail

A disagreement over trash has led to jail time for a 51-year-old Mason City man.

Joseph Randall Upshaw was sentenced to a year in jail, suspended except for 17 days (minus time served), a year of probation and nearly $1,000 in fines and fees on Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, according to court documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Mass vaccination clinic for kids

Next Wednesday will mark a new first for Cerro Gordo County and its pushback against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning May 12, for the first time, anyone 12 and up, with parental consent, can go to CG Public Health's mass vaccination clinic on South Federal Avenue in Mason City and receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include Friday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, May 19 from 1-4 p.m.

Rural clinics are also coming in the county next week.

Mixed reactions

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday morning that state residents would soon no longer be eligible for federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

Reynolds cited Iowa's recovering economy and a need to get people working again as factors influencing her decision to end this benefits program.

For residents of Iowa, this decision was met with a mixed response. Bryce Smith, owner of the Adel Family Fun Center, opposed Reynolds' decision, stating that this isn't what Iowa needs to fill vacant jobs and only hurts those who are the most in need from the pandemic. "I find this as a very partisan response to a much larger problem," Smith said. "Ending [federal unemployment benefits] doesn't solve the issue of filling positions at small businesses across the state."

Hampton band hits 100

On Tuesday, June 1, the Hampton Municipal Band begins its 100th season at the Hampton Band Shell in Hampton City Park at 8 p.m.

"This season is a year of celebrating and each concert will feature a brief look back at the history of the Hampton Municipal Band," Hampton Municipal Band Director Chris Sauke wrote in a press release.

