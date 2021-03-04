A pair of friends from Holstein, Iowa, will appear on the ABC program "Shark Tank" on Friday pitching Muff Waders, a work-and-leisure garment they've brought to market.

Muff Waders are bib overalls (they can be used like waders to some extent, but they are not waterproof) that have a built-in beer cooler on the chest, large pockets on the legs to hold liquor bottles and an attached bottle-opener. A beer koozie can be attached to the front of the overalls. There's also a hidden pocket on the inside to hold odds and ends, like chewing tobacco.

Check out their pitch here.

More vaccines coming

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft announced at a weekly press conference on Wednesday with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel that health officials are hoping to distribute about 900 doses of the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to larger industry workers.

"(It's) not surprising we received some allocation right away," Hanft said. According to him, the Iowa Department of Public Health knew the department had the capacity to take more doses and sent the Johnson & Johnson vaccine along.

That will bring the total number of vaccines given this week to nearly 2,000.

Another internet option?

A representative from Indiana-based business MetroNet appeared before the Mason City Council on Tuesday night to talk about bringing internet service to the community.

MetroNet is presently in about nine states and serves more than 200,000 people in cities such as Bettendorf, Ames and Chicago.

"This is an absolute no-brainer. We don’t get a lot of no-brainers," At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams said.

Closer to $1,400

Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden came to an agreement late Wednesday on the final details of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package the president has been pitching to Americans throughout his campaign.

One of the key changes tightens the number of people who will qualify to receive a third stimulus check for as much as $1,400. A compromise with moderate Democrats means fewer people will qualify for the full amount.

Things that make you go 'eww'

Sometimes ignorance really is bliss.

Across Iowa in recent weeks, state and county inspectors have discovered potentially dangerous sushi, moldy fruit and cheese, seven-month-old eggs and even a baby’s crib inside the kitchens of Iowa restaurants.

Take a look at this list of the most egregious inspection failings by Iowa restaurants, and hope your favorite isn't on it.

