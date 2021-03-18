The Internal Revenue Service tossed taxpayers a bone on Wednesday, extending the deadline to file and/or pay taxes to May 17.

Of course, you can file your taxes any time and still wait to pay Uncle Sam on May 17. Or you can request a penalty-free extension until Oct. 15.

But in the end, we all know Uncle Sam will get his due.

Shots for everyone

That's what Gov. Kim Reynolds said in her press conference on Wednesday, telling the public that everyone in Iowa will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine by April 5.

Right now, only those in certain jobs, age 65 and older and those younger than 64 considered high risk can get the vaccine.

Reynolds said as long as the state continues to receive the promised number of doses, the April 5 date is a realistic goal.

More development in Clear Lake

The day before the Mason City Council approved yet another amended version of its development agreement with Gatehouse for the construction of a new hotel and skyway downtown, Clear Lake approved a non-binding letter of intent with Momberg Land LLC for the Starboard Square Retail Development Project, a 6,000-square-foot ground-floor commercial and retail space, south of the new Marriot Hotel going up just east of I-35.

City leaders called the new project a "game changer" for the area.

Willow Creek Riverwalk?

The city has made the development of Willow Creek a priority this year and on Tuesday it took another step toward that reality by hiring consulting firm Bergland + Cram for architectural planning.

Construction could begin as soon as 2022. Tag along with reporter Jared McNett as he tours the area the city wants to reclaim and rehabilitate.

Down for FY2022

Good news, Mason City property owners: the city council OK'd a budget on Tuesday night with a reduced tax rate.

That means if the stars align and property values stay stable, the city's portion of your annual property tax bill will go down.

