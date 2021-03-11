I am particularly proud of the story I wrote chronicling the mental health impact of nurses who work in COVID-19 critical care units. Those are the types of stories only a community newspaper could provide.

'Send me, God'

In the last year, Ground Zero of the COVID-19 pandemic could be found in critical care units all over the United States.

The long, often physically and emotionally draining days for nurses in those units have an impact that will go on long after the pandemic ends.

Their stories are heart-rending and important. As important as their work.

Next phase, please

The pool of people eligible to register for COVID-19 vaccinations in Cerro Gordo County has gotten bigger.

Wednesday afternoon, CG Public Health announced in a press release that the department would now accept vaccination appointments for people under 65 who have underlying medical conditions such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

"We have wanted to vaccinate people with underlying conditions from the start, now we can," CG Public Director Brian Hanft said. "This group is at serious risk of severe illness or death from this virus, getting them protected is a huge win for our community."

Will play disc golf for food

According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, an Ice Bowl is a collection of disc golf events that are held during the winter with an overall mission of raising funds to fight hunger. The event, which started as just one event in 1987 in Missouri, has grown to over 250 events across the country now.

Last Saturday, a group of North Iowans held their own Ice Bowl for the benefit of Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Journalist acquitted

An Iowa jury on Wednesday acquitted a journalist who was pepper-sprayed and arrested by police while covering a protest in a case that critics have derided as an attack on press freedom and an abuse of prosecutorial discretion.

The jury found Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri not guilty on misdemeanor charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts. It also acquitted her former boyfriend, Spenser Robnett, of the same charges after a three-day trial in Des Moines.

The verdict is an embarrassing outcome for the office of Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, which pursued the charges despite widespread condemnation from advocates for a free press and human rights.

Art on auction

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City received hundreds of two-dimensional décor and art items collected by Ralph Preuss, 92, of Mason City, after his death in 2019, and volunteers and staff catalogued, evaluated and photographed each item.

Several of the pieces will become a permanent part of the museum's collection, but the rest is part of an auction that began on Wednesday.

Nearly 370 items are being sold. You can check out some of the items here.

