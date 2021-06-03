Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Lots of grandkids

When Evelyn Schmidt started with the Charles City chapter of the Foster Grandparent program in 1990, she went to serve at the local St. John Christian Preschool. Already in her mid-60s, Schmidt would teach kids how to tie their shoes or learn colors and letters. If they wanted to play, she would play with them.

For 30 years, Schmidt's involvement was unabated. Now, after three decades, at the age of 96, she's stepping away from her service.

We love rock and roll

So this news had us up and out of our seats.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take to the stage at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake to rip through six decades of hard rock and punk tunes. Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. and tickets to see the multi-platinum act are $62 in advance or $67 at the door.

Jett notched her first hit as a solo act with the furious, sub-three minute missive "Bad Reputation" before cementing her status with the anthemic "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," an adept cover of "Crimson and Clover" by Tommy James and the Shondells and the groove-heavy kiss-off "Hate Myself for Loving You."

New biz in Clear Lake

Downtown Clear Lake will soon see another new retailer open its doors this summer, with White Barn Picket Fence opening a new location in Clear Lake.

White Barn Picket Fence is a photography studio and home décor store located in Algona, Iowa. The business is owned and operated by Amanda and Courtney Krumwiede, a husband and wife duo living in Britt.

Cemetary tales

Have you been following our weekly biography of an historic Mason City resident interred at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery? This week we tell the story of JC Williams, a man dedicated to protecting the lives of the citizen of his community.

The series comes courtesy of the folks at Elmwood-St. Joseph.

