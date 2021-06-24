Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Police chief decides to stay

Score a victory for the citizens of Nora Springs. As police departments all over North Iowa struggle to fill vacancies, Nora Springs was able to hang on to its lone remaining officer, Chief Jessie Dugan.

More than 30 people attended a special meeting of the city council to plead for it to do everything it could to retain the officer.

Floyd County goes to court

Gordon Boge, on behalf of the Coalition for Better County Government, has asked Floyd County District Court to order the county's Board of Supervisors to hold a special election to determine how the county elects its supervisors.

The lawsuit stems from a petition Boge and the coalition attempted to present to the county Auditor's Office on June 1. The coalition had collected more than 1,100 signatures on a petition asking for the special election.

But when Boge and others presented the petition on June 1, Auditor Gloria Carr at first refused the petition, but then, upon the advice of the Secretary of State's Office, accepted them but deferred a decision on calling the election to the board of supervisors. At issue was the fact that the petition question was not listed on every signature page, a requirement under law for nomination papers for elected office.

AG report finds more sex abuse

Citing “overwhelming” incidents of abuse and "extensive" cover-up that spanned decades, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a report Wednesday detailing 50 complaints his office received about allegations of sexual impropriety by Catholic clergy, non-clergy or spiritual leaders — including 17 victims who had not previously come forward to report abuse to authorities.

The report concluded the Catholic Church in Iowa has had a "long, painful history of abuse by priests and a cover-up by officials" but has taken steps recently to implement reforms and respond to victims.

Foes are now 'brothers'

In elementary school, Kayden Ames and Kellen Cameron were "enemies." Ames lived in Rockwell while Cameron resided in Sheffield. They didn't start playing sports together until 10U baseball.

"It was back in the little leagues that (Cameron's) dad was coaching and I ended up on his team," Ames said.

What started as a teammate connection has blossomed into a friendship.

Ames and Cameron are two of the integral parts of West Fork's baseball team, that currently sits at 9-8 on the year, in its hopes of having an extended season into mid-July.

