Visit Mason City reports that Iowa PBS was in the house on Wednesday, filming at Max Weaver's Rancho Deluxe - The Original Bicycle Garden for an upcoming edition of "Welcome to Iowa."

Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Boating with veterans

Several dozen area veterans spent part of their lunch hour soaking in a free lunchtime cruise hosted by Lady of the Lake Wednesday.

The cruise, founded by Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Commander Mike Nelson, is technically marking its 10th anniversary cruise, but COVID got in the way last year, so Wednesday's jaunt was the ninth event of its kind.

Housing needs to be discussed

A little less than a month ago, the City of Mason City announced it was conducting a housing needs assessment with a community development team from the engineering company McClure. Their intent, as discussed at the time of the announcement, was to better understand the local housing market and figure out the ideal way to spur on new housing projects or redevelopment efforts.

On Monday, June 21, city officials are planning to host two "public input sessions" with community members to get a better idea of what strategy would be most beneficial to developers as well as residents.

Both meetings are taking place at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center (across from Central Park) with the first set for noon and the second for 6 p.m.

Worker shortage closed restaurant

While the 1910 Grille announced Tuesday it would close its doors after nine years due to “continued staffing issues,” former staff members say they quit, feeling overworked and underpaid.

The 1910 Grille is located in the Historic Park Inn in downtown Mason City.

According to two staff members who were interviewed separately and wished to remain anonymous because they fear retaliation, the majority of the staff of the 1910 Grille quit last weekend. According to them, the issues that ultimately led to the restaurant’s closure began in October 2020 when the head chef left.

“We were doing (the) numbers that we were pre-COVID with a lot less people working,” one former employee said. “It was just hard to keep up knowing that we were going to get our butts kicked and not give the service that we were expected to give at a five-star restaurant.”

No jail time for soliciting sex

A Mason City man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the charges of soliciting prostitution with a minor.

David Ross Welsher, 39, of Mason City, was arrested in late August of 2019 for paying $50 to engage in a sex act with a minor, according to court documents.

Welsher was charged with prostitution, categorized as a Class D felony. Welsher pleaded guilty to the charge in early May of 2021.

Open House today

Curious to see our new digs? The Globe Gazette is hosting an open house today from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. for the public to come and see our new home at 687 S. Taft Avenue.

We'll have light refreshments and staff on hand to visit. Stop by and say hello!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0