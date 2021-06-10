Miss the partial solar eclipse at sunrise this morning? That's OK, we've got your back. Take a look at the video and stunning pictures from around the Northern Hemisphere, where the eclipse was visible until 8:10 a.m. CST.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Pool employment

As North Iowa residents go back to the community pool for the first time this summer, they may well find it a little less crowded than before.

Several city-run aquatic centers across the area are doing their best to recruit employees during a pandemic but it's proving difficult to find them all.

Double play

Eighth grade students who participate in summer athletics are high school students as of the first day of practice, and as such cannot play club sports at the same time in the same sport.

That's the recommendation of Clear Lake Community Schools' Activities Director Dale Ludwig, as the school board considers changes to it activities handbook.

The recommendation came after an eighth-grade student told the district she planned to play both club softball and on the school's team.

$15,000 donation to the future

Mason City Community Schools “The Future Is Now” campaign has received a pledge of $15,000 from Clear Lake Bank & Trust.

“The Future Is Now” campaign was created to support the expansion project for the Mason City High School athletics facilities. The expansion includes a new swimming pool area, fieldhouse, and a strength and conditioning area.

Governor wants to market Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she will use some pandemic relief funds on a marketing campaign to persuade people to move to Iowa, a state that has a job surplus and has lifted COVID-19 restrictions more quickly than other states.

The message Reynolds would share in the campaign, she said, would be about Iowa’s strong fiscal health — with a $305 million budget surplus — and how the Legislature earlier this year cut taxes and passed bills to improve access to child care. She also noted twice in Wednesday’s speech that the WalletHub personal finance website has said Iowa is the state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

