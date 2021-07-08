Olympic athletes will be performing without the benefit of being cheered on in Tokyo. Japan has declared a state of emergency as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spikes.

Closer to home, the number of patients being diagnosed with the Delta variant of COVID now outnumbers those with the original strain, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Victims ID'd in shooting

The three individuals who were discovered dead in an Algona home on Monday have been identified.

The Algona Police Department responded to a call received on July 5 at 7:51 p.m. advising about a homicide in the 400 block of South Harlan Street.

Following investigation and autopsies conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined that all three died from gunshot wounds.

Police busy over 4th of July

Despite all of the fun and festivities this past Fourth of July weekend, law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County accumulated quite a few fireworks complaints.

The Mason City Police Department had received 57 firework calls between the months of January and June, with 47 of them coming from the month of June. For the week leading up to and on Fourth of July, they received 68 firework calls.

Clear Lake had received around 40 complaints of fireworks between June 30 and July 5, according to Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby. According to him, Clear Lake had received 39 calls last year, but this year felt different.

“This year seemed busier compared to year previous,” Colby said.

Home-baked business takes off

What crystalized Heather Ott's ideas about taking her baking more seriously was her work.

The Mason City resident said she would take in various homemade treats and her coworkers would respond positively. "People said: Oh, you can really bake. And then I went from there," Ott said.

Now Ott is making various desserts out of her home, promoting the business on Facebook as "Heather So Sweet Bake Goods," and lining up events such as: the North Iowa Youth Center 23rd Anniversary Celebration, weddings and the North Iowa Farmers Market in Mason City. And all of that while, also starting up a new job doing inventory work at the food distributor Martin-Brower.

For (no) love of the game

Softball is not a sport Aubryee Showalter really likes.

She'll do it to stay in shape for her main sport, volleyball, but the diamond is not the Hampton-Dumont-CAL eighth-grader's first love.

"She never really wanted to go out until I forced her," older sister Addy Showalter said.

But some things, whether voluntary or not, are meant to be.

'Lisa Shows You Nature'

If you haven't seen one yet, be sure to watch Globe photographer Lisa Grouette's video series, "Lisa Shows You Nature."

It's more than your run-of-the-mill outdoor life video. Sometimes, Lisa gets herself in a bit of pickle in her quest to become one with nature.

Nature can bite back.

The latest video takes Lisa back to her childhood on Zerbel's Trail in Mason City.

