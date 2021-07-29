Happy Thursday, Rundowners!

Here's what's happening in North Iowa today.

New distillery planned

Apair of chemists are combining their love of science and spirits to bring Clear Lake a brand new distillery in 2022.

Co-owner Doug Summerfield and his aunt Lori Summerfield and uncle John Summerfield along with friend Gary Schmit are excited to finally begin bringing their dream distillery, 173° Craft Distillery, to life.

Doug Summerfield, a doctor who moved to the Clear Lake area back in 2011, came up with the idea of 173° Craft Distillery at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring fun and excitement to the Clear Lake community.

“Last year, things got pretty grim, and we hit on the idea during COVID,” Doug said. “A lot of people enjoy cocktails, and when COVID started to clear up, I thought it’d be fun to try something else for a little while.”

Have you been to Pretty & Pink?

A new clothing store is open and thriving in Mason City.

Pretty & Pink Boutique opened in downtown Mason City on July 1, and has already seen a great amount of success in its first month open.

Boutique owner Tina Hankins has been surprised, but excited by the size of its early customer base.

“The traffic has been really good so far,” Hankins said. “Everyone has been friendly; so far it’s been great.”

Tragic task garners $14,000

Becky Segerstrom calls it one of the hardest things she's ever had to do. As of Thursday morning, that difficult move has raised about $14,000 for a loved one.

The Forest City resident started a GoFundMe campaign for Cammie Lee Haack, her niece from Hampton, who died in a head-on collision on the morning of Saturday, July 24 at the age of 17 as she was preparing to head into her senior year of high school.

"I'm so thankful for the blessing from my sister to be able to send out an S.O.S. I'm so grateful I can do SOMETHING to help, as we all feel so helpless right now," Segerstrom wrote in the about section for the GoFundMe page entitled: "Funeral Expenses for Cammie Lee Haack."

Honoring Iowa's Nobel winner

When North Iowa native Norman Borlaug won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970, he won it for helping to spark a "Green Revolution" in agriculture that addressed world hunger.

Now Cresco's most famous resident is being honored the last weekend of August for that achievement in a ceremony that would've happened in 2020 for the 50th anniversary of the Nobel award, if not for COVID-19. As a part of the festivities, organizers are unveiling a massive new mural by Charles City painter Robin Macomber that pays tribute to Borlaug and the impact of his work.

"Cresco has a lot of rich history and Norman Borlaug is someone we all should be very proud of in Iowa," Macomber said about her rationale to create the work, which can be seen on the corrugated metal of a garage that's visible from Highway 9.

