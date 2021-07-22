We're almost to the weekend! If you haven't already, please consider helping out our local United Way in its 2021 Give a Little Sole shoe drive.

Donate new shoes or donate money to help outfit a North Iowa kid in need before school starts. The donation stays local and makes sure local kids are ready for the start of school.

The United Way is about $1,500 short of its goal, so please consider giving.

Text "kidshoes" to 44321, or click here to donate online.

Here's what else is happening in North Iowa.

Finkenauer running for Senate

Seven months after losing her 1st District House of Representatives seat, Abby Finkenauer has thrown her hat in the ring to challenge long-time Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, assuming he runs again.

Grassley has said he plans to announce his intentions in the fall. Finkenauer joins Republican Jim Carlin in the race.

Jim Carlin talks issues

And speaking of the US Senate race, Republican candidate Jim Carlin sat down with the Globe Gazette at a pizza place in Garner to explain what sets him apart from Sen. Chuck Grassley.

'They were inseparable'

Andy Kaufman was a family man whose enthusiasm for remodeling helped improve the rural Cedar Falls home where he and his wife lived with their five children.

His 9-year-old son, Beckett, was a kind person often found helping other people.

“They were inseparable. Beckett loved his daddy,” Kevin Kaufman, Andy’s father, said in an interview Wednesday at his Fairbank farm.

Kevin and two of his sons, Adam and Derek, talked about the 40-year-old father and son who died Friday when a barn on their rural Cedar Falls property collapsed.

Mason City falls short of state

Wednesday night's Class 4A, Substate 2 championship game between the Mason City baseball team and Dowling Catholic in Des Moines was maybe a microcosm of what the Mohawks' season was like.

There were highs and lows. Some things didn't go Mason City's way. But the tough Mohawks kept competing.

In the end, Mason City's best just wasn't enough.

Led by freshman standout Blake Larson on the mound, and a host of solid bats at the plate, the Class 4A, No. 3 Maroons earned a 6-2 win and put an end to the Mohawks' season.

