Tornados and wind last night

Things got a little wild for our neighbors to the west and south last night as some severe weather descended on the area. Check out the video the Globe Gazette received from a couple of residents near Rockford, which catches a tornado touchdown in their area.

Community Kitchen receives grant

Over the past 17 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Americans turned to various forms of food assistance in record numbers, Community Kitchen of North Iowa Executive Director Amanda Ragan said that grants have been a major help in keeping the doors open and food going out to local residents in need.

This past week, the Iowa Food Bank Association announced that Community Kitchen received $8,887.46 in COVID-19 relief grants to put toward needed supplies.

Clear Lake athletics policy changes

A proposed updated policy for Clear Lake High School athletes needs more thought and possible tweaks.

The Clear Lake Community Schools Board of Education discussed the first reading of the proposed policy, which says high school students cannot play club sports at the same time as their school season, during its Tuesday night meeting.

The policy also says that for the purposes of extra-curricular activities, eighth-grade students are considered freshmen as of the first day of the summer athletics season, which is usually the first week of May.

Based on public comment and questions from the board members, though, it appears the new policy isn't ready to be enacted yet.

Plane crash kills 2

Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess reported at least two people died Wednesday after a private airplane they were on crashed in rural Muscatine County.

Over a dozen emergency vehicles lined the gravel road on 178th Street, off Highway 38 and about 4 miles north of Muscatine, as search parties combed through the head-high corn looking for any other passengers and wreckage. The plane, which the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is reporting was a Piper PA-28-180, was not visible from the road and was obscured by the corn.

Google search leads to coach job

Sometimes, it's amazing what a Google search can lead to.

A quick search for high school baseball coaching jobs is what led Waldorf student Matt Pfaltzgraff to eventually become the head coach of the Northwood-Kensett baseball team.

"I just Googled jobs and it landed in front of me," Pfaltzgraff said. "I'm glad I Googled, I guess."

