Mythbuster du jour: Making its way around social media is the myth that the COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective against the delta variant of the illness, so it's better to not be vaccinated at all.

That's patently false, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here is the reality, by the numbers: 99.999% of those fully vaccinated have not had a case of the variant that has led to their hospitalization or death.

The CDC reported 6,587 COVID-19 breakthrough cases as of July 26, with 6,239 hospitalizations and 1,263 deaths. More than 160 million people are fully vaccinated. That means fewer than 0.004% of those fully vaccinated got sick enough to go to the hospital.

In other words, you're more likely to die in a plane crash than go to the hospital with COVID if you're vaccinated.

Another new biz in Mason City

For business owner Danielle Pommrehn, owning a boutique storefront was just a dream a couple of years ago, but that dream will soon become a reality.

Pommrehn started Rustic Iowa Girl out of her Rockwell home around two years ago, selling custom wood signs and graphic t-shirts online while working full-time at the Holiday Inn Express.

Over the past year, business for Pommrehn began to pick up, and the possibility of opening a physical location began to form.

“After a while, we just outgrew our house,” Pommrehn said. “Business was just really good.”

Tom Thoma seeks re-election

At-large city councilor Tom Thoma is looking for another four-year term on the Mason City Council.

Thoma is in his first term serving the city's residents, but a native of the city. He graduated Mason City High School in 1967, NIACC in 1969 and Drake University in 1971.

He is retired and worked for the Globe Gazette for 44 years.

Wright on the Park podcast

It takes a village to turn a vision into reality. The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" shows us just that.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.

In this episode, we revisit the formation of Wright on the Park, the nonprofit organization that owns the Historic Park Inn Hotel and planned and funded the Historic Park Inn's restoration.

VIDEO: Protesters at MercyOne

Protests over MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center's recent requirement for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 broke out on Wednesday night, with around 35 people gathered along Fourth Street Southwest near the hospital to voice their concerns.

"We are standing for freedom of choice," said protestor Gina Lovejoy. "Employees and citizens should choose if they want to be vaccinated."

