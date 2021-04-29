History was made last night; did you see it?

For the first time in our country's history, two women sat behind the president on the dais as he addressed Congress.

Regardless of whether you agreed or disagreed with President Biden's speech, that picture is one to remember, and hopefully one to fuel a nation's young girls' dreams. #grrlpower

Here's what's going on closer to home.

Walk-ins welcome

After more than four months of offering COVID-19 vaccines at a mass clinic on South Federal Avenue in Mason City, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that his department has changed some things up with how people can get vaccinated. No longer is there the same kind of intense sign-up process that marked an earlier time.

"We’re not filling clinics any longer. If people are just driving by and want to stop in, they’re welcome to stop in," Hanft said. According to him, on Tuesday night, about 33 people walked in off the street to get vaccinated without signing up.

Volunteers needed

For 2021, it's full steam ahead on Cannonball Day for organizers, but former Mason City Parks Superintendent and 457 contributor Mark Suby said it'll take some work to get to June 26, which will feature live music and tricycle races.

"We really need volunteers bad," he said. According to him, several of Cannonball's supporters had to quit because they were getting too old to help out like they had before.

Ideally, Suby said he'd like to see 50 volunteers registered for the Cannonball's season.

Need volunteers?

North Iowa non-profit organizations in need of volunteers will now have a place to find them.

NIACC is opening a volunteer center on campus that has the goal of connecting students with opportunities to serve, increase the capacity of local organizations to engage volunteers in service, and promote volunteering. The center will also support local nonprofit organizations in recruiting, managing, and retaining volunteers to address some of the area’s most pressing challenges.

VIDEO: Mussel relocation

Photographer Lisa Grouette headed to the Winnebago River on Monday to watch divers in the middle of the delicate task of relocating mussels which live in the waters.

A similar project will take place where the river runs through East Park. The mussels there are mixed in species, with many of them rare and classified as threatened by the state.

Get the facts

The Associated Press fact checked remarks made by the president last night before Congress and the Republican response and found -- surprise -- both got their facts wrong more than once.

Check out who got what wrong and right.

