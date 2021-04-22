Happy Earth Day. While some regular local Earth Day activities have been called off due to COVID-19, others continue, including Mason City's citywide cleanup until May 6 and Clear Lake's until April 24.

You can check out activities at masoncity.net and at earthdayclearlake.org.

It doesn't take much. Grab a trash bag and head to your favorite walking trail. It's guaranteed there will be trash there. Everyone needs to do their part.

New garden growing

Mason City has an overwhelming demand for garden plots, with the city creating a waiting list for those interested in the city's two public gardens. To feed that need, the city council and school board signed an agreement this week to create a third community garden on the property where the old Madison School was on Jefferson Avenue.

Kossuth County girl dies

A 17-year-old Rockwell City girl has died after she was found unconscious at a hog-site building on Monday night.

Victoria Marie Parra-Lerdo was found by Kossuth County Sheriff's officers around 9:10 p.m., and transported to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where she was pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by the Kossuth County Sheriff.

Parra-Lerdo had been helping clean and power wash the facility, according to the release.

National award finalist

A Mason City High School teacher has been named one of five finalists nationwide for a school adviser award.

Laura Grommesh, a German teacher, has been named a finalist for the 2021 Warren E. Shull High School Student Council Adviser of the Year Award, sponsored by National Student Council and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Grommesh, who is also a speech coach and worked with the student council at MCHS, was an advisory board member of the Iowa Association of Student Councils from 2011-2018. She was nominated for the award by the IASC's executive director, Vicki Carstens.

Property values up

Many Cerro Gordo County residents were in for a rude awakening when they received their property assessments this year. A hot real estate market has contributed to a sharp increase in property values in North Iowa.

That, in turn, has increased the value of many residential properties in the area.

Here's how you can appeal your assessment if you think it's too high.

Bond set in cop's death

Bond has been set at $3 million for a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper in a standoff April 9.

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, was taken to jail Wednesday after he was released from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was taken after being detained in his barricaded home following the deadly confrontation.

He had an initial appearance in Grundy County District Court and was then transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo.

Lang, who had unsuccessfully launched a run for the Grundy sheriff’s seat last year, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault on an officer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0