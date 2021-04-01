Attention all you Schitt's Creek lovers who have been lamenting the end of the Emmy Award-winning show: The motel that was the scene of the show, set in fictional "Schitt's Creek," is up for sale.

If you've got $1.5 million to spend you can own The Hockley Motel in Ontario, Canada.

COVID cases climbing

When March began, the 14-day positive test rate in Cerro Gordo County sat around 3.4%.

Now, as the calendar rolls over to April, that rate is up more than 1% to 4.5%. In that same timespan, the county has also had two more people die with COVID-19 and has several hundred active cases. According to reporting from Reuters, positive tests of COVID-19 across the country increased by 9% to more than 431,000 over the past week, which was the first time since January that cases increased for two weeks in a row.

Taking the show on the road

Chris' Kettle Corn is leaving Southbridge Mall for the potentially greener pastures of road sales, citing the lack of foot traffic in the mall and COVID-19 as the reasons for leaving his storefront.

"We had to think outside the box: If they’re not coming to the store, we have to take it to them," Andersen said. "That’s when we partnered with a bunch of Hy-Vees. I think we’re in about 13 different stores around North Iowa."

Searching for more

Mason City police officers were headed back to the scene where human remains were found along the Winnebago River near Illinois Avenue on March 11.

Local police were joined by the Iowa Division of Criminal investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, State Medical Examiner's Office, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency, Community Emergency Response Team and city of Mason City Operations and Maintenance.

Heading to nationals

Mason City High School's Academic Decathlon is heading to online national competition for the second time in the last two years.

The rigorous competition is not for the faint of heart or brain. It includes seven tests, an essay, an interview and two speeches.

Read about the team and its captain, Jessica Orton.

Worst confirmed

Breasia Terrell has been found.

The remains found last week north of DeWitt were identified as the 10-year-old who went missing in July 2020.

"This news is heartbreaking," said Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. "Both for Breasia's family and the Davenport community."

Sikorski declined to offer any details about the ongoing investigation, but he made it clear Breasia's death is being investigated as a homicide.

