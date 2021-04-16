Welcome to the weekend edition of the Rundown. We hope you'll pause this morning to offer up a quiet thought for the victims of Thursday's mass shooting in Indianapolis.

Here's what's happening closer to home.

Canning for critters

Mason City resident Staci Herrera isn't entirely new to recycling campaigns. In high school and college, she said she worked to actively promote recycling efforts. Even in her own family, Herrera said she would make a push to do more.

"I always promoted recycling. It’s always been a passion of mine," she said.

Now though, Herrera is in her largest recycling effort to date. She's currently overseeing can and bottle collection trailers in Mason City and Clear Lake to "Keep It Out of the Landfill" and offering some of that money up to the Humane Society of North Iowa. Since this past fall, Herrera has donated about $1,200 to the local chapter of the Humane Society.

Sheriffs to lose permit fees

From April 2020 midway through April 2021, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office collected $76,900 from weapon permitting fees. For Floyd County, from March 2020 to March 2021, that total is $26,575. The Worth County Sheriff's Office took in $14,415 over the same stretch as Floyd.

With a recent change in Iowa law, all those fees are likely to take a hit.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 756 into law, which eliminates a requirement that Iowans obtain a permit to acquire or carry handguns and loosens other state restrictions. Under the current system, an Iowa resident had to get a permit from a county sheriff who would run a required federal background check before the person could be issued a five-year permit. Come July 1, that will no longer be the case.

Home & Landscaping show opens

The annual show opens today at 3 p.m. at the North Iowa Events Center, and features pretty much anything you might want to build, fix, add, subtract or rehab in your home or on your lawn.

Admission is $5, youth 12 and under are free.

$32.9 million budget

That's how much the Clear Lake Community School District's budget will be for fiscal year 2022, after the board this week approved its spending request.

The highlight of the budget is that it keeps the tax rate the same, according to Superintendent Doug Gee, something he says it's the district's goal to do for the next five years.

WATCH NOW: Gertrude Decker

Each week, the Globe Gazette, in partnership with Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, looks at the life of a Mason City resident who had a strong impact on our community.

This week, we honor the life of Gertrude Decker.

