The proposal is being touted by supporters as parental choice. But across the state, driver’s education teachers and driving instructors are suggesting Reynolds should pump the brakes on the bill. They say the proposal is dangerous and will put ill-equipped, young drivers on Iowa’s roads.

“My concern is that we have parents who do a really great job,” Miss Freeman, a teacher in the Mason City School District and an instructor with Streetsmart Drivers Education, said. “However, laws change, and the last time they’ve had driver’s ed is when they were 16.”