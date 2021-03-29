The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin starts today. Derek Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd by pressing his knee to Floyd's neck as he lay handcuffed on the pavement during police questioning.

For the first time in Minnesota, the trial is being show on TV. You can watch it on GlobeGazette.com.

Yes Way burglarized

Mason City Police say 26-year-old Johnathon C. Hamilton burglarized the convenience store at 637 12th St. NE early this morning.

He was arrested in a car that was pulled over by police, and was carrying items from the store on him when he was arrested, according to a press release issued by the Mason City PD.

Mussel muscle

While doing work on one of the dams in Mason City on the Winnebago River, officials discovered several state-threatened species of mussels, and one state-endangered one.

Their encampment put a small wrinkle in the city's plans to make the river more navigable for recreational paddlers, but a solution is in the works.

Union negotiations a struggle

The teachers union in Belmond-Klemme are deeply concerned with a move the administration has made as negotiations for a new contract begin.

The administration removed from consideration during talks vacation pay, work hours and workload, and increases in pay for education and longevity, among other things. Such moves are permissible under a state law passed in 2017 that changes mandatory topics of negotiations in collective bargaining.

Administrators at Belmond-Klemme say it shortens the negotiating process and helps them manage the district better. Teachers say it's another way for the district, with whom they've had a contentious relationship since the arrival of Superintendent Dan Frazier, to deny them deserved compensation.

Belmond doctor facing charges

The Iowa Board of Medicine is looking into a Belmond doctor's history after he surrendered his license in another state.

Dr. Dennis Colby is listed as a family medicine physician at the Belmond Clinic at Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond. Colby holds an Iowa license to practice medicine and has, without facing any disciplinary action, since July of 1980.

Last week, the Iowa Board of Medicine indicated it had filed charges against Colby, alleging he was disciplined by the licensing authority of another state while holding a license in Iowa, a violation of state code.

Parenting, am I right?

This video of a bear trying to get her cubs across a busy road says all there needs to be said about being a parent.

