Welcome to just another Manic Monday edition of the River City Rundown. At least the weather's warmer.

Running out of time

The old Milwaukee Rallroad depot's days may be numbered.

At more than 120 years old, its overseers, the Canadian Pacific Railway, don't exactly have a use for it anymore, but members of groups such as the local Historic Preservation Commission don't want to see it go.

It's been in this state of suspension for several years now. In June 2018, city officials discussed plans to temporarily move the structure from 904 S. Pennsylvania Ave to a nearby vacant lot, select a permanent location for the building as well as a sensible reuse for it, then move the building to that spot.

None of that has happened.

Construction obstruction

We're rounding the corner on the pandemic, but contractors are still struggling to meet their construction deadlines.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index, more contractors across the country are facing a shortage of building materials.

“Young Construction has noticed a spike in homeowners wanting to repair and enhance their homes,” Weitzel said. “When people were locked down for weeks on end, they started to understand the value in investing in their home.

“High material cost paired with low shingle inventory has caused a headache across the nation,” she said.

Ellie gets a new dad

Ellie the Elephant, well known to folks who drive through Manly, has a new home and a new dad, and couldn't be happier about it.

Ellie has had a long and colorful history. But now she needs a bath, her new dad's girlfriend said.

Taking a shot

Since becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, most North Iowa first responders lined up for the shots.

But the decision to do so was entirely theirs, according to interviews with public safety agencies in the area. No North Iowa public safety agency that spoke to the Globe Gazette is requiring its staff to be immunized.

And at least one agency's leader said he didn't care one way or another who got vaccinated and who didn't.

How's that bracket?

Maybe it was Illinois. Or Texas. Or Ohio State. But there were lots of broken hearts and broken brackets on this the first weekend of March Madness.

The Globe Gazette has all the action as it unfolds, if you can steel yourself to watch for another three weeks.

