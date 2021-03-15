The 64-team field is set for the 2021 NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament. You now have four days to find a pool and get your brackets set.

The bad news: Your odds of filling out a perfect bracket are not good, according to Wallethub. You're more likely to win the lottery or get struck by lightning than to match the reality of March Madness. Wallethub says your chances of nailing every pick are 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

The good news: If you want to stick it to The Man, now's the time. Wallethub estimates that hourly corporate losses will amount to roughly $1.9 billion as a result of workers whose productivity has been diverted to bracket mania.

Welcome to Monday, North Iowa.

Alzheimer's caregivers

When Melinda Gasca’s mother, Josephine, started forgetting little things, she attributed it to her getting older. But when she moved in with her parents in 2015, she noticed her mother’s condition was much worse.

It's a scenario many older children have witnessed in their elderly patients. We hope for a cure, but in Iowa the numbers of those suffering from the always fatal illness continue to climb.

Building bigger

"You don't have to be nuts but it helps quite a bit," jokes Beryl Buffington of Woden. Buffington's entire basement is dedicated to miniature the man built from scratch, but that's yesterday's news.

Beryl's moved on to bigger things. Check out his latest project here.

Business of the pandemic

Eric Follmuth, the owner of Splash Multisport in Mason City, had been wanting to bet more on local business and T-shirt/embroidery sales, as opposed to traveling competitive swim equipment sales, and the pandemic forced his hand.

"We’ve been focusing on that the past few years as these online discount retailers affect the swim industry and you can see that coming," Follmuth said. "This COVID situation has made us accelerate that focus."

Based on data in a July 2020 study from Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, 43% of small businesses surveyed for the study had to temporarily close almost entirely because of COVID.

Despite such stark numbers, there's evidence to suggest that 2020 wasn't all gloom and doom for small business operators in North Iowa.

Lives on the line

The Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo saw more than 1,000 of its workers get the COVID-19 virus. It temporarily shut down production in late April after not having enough healthy workers to keep up plant operations, the company said. The decision followed weeks of intense pressure from local officials.

“It really is because of Tyson that Black Hawk County sits in the predicament that we sit in today,” said Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County sheriff. “We should’ve never had the amount of exponential growth in positive cases and the amount of deaths that we had early on. We should’ve never had any of that, and it’s all due to Tyson.”

Iowa's meatpacking plants all over the state had similar devastating impacts on their communities in the last year. Read about them in this story put together as part of a collaboration between the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Sioux City Journal and Waterloo Courier.

Safety tip du jour

Stay of 19th Street Southwest this week. One lane in each direction will be closed to pour concrete to enclosed a fixed water main on 19th between McKinley and Grover avenues.

The traffic change will last through Friday, so for the safety of the workers and for your sanity, take another route to your destination.

