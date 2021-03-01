Charles City officials are looking to turn a little more than a third of a mile of underdeveloped residential space near 11th Avenue into a bike trail connection that would help solidify a trail system it's been building up for several years now.

At one level, the 11th Avenue connection would be a huge asset for the Charles City Rail Depot which town preservationists known as "Friends of Save the Depot" are hoping to move to the area near 11th Avenue and Grand Avenue this year. Once it gets there, the 107-year-old depot would serve as a site for the American Passenger Train Museum and a trailhead for the Charley Western Trail.