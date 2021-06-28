Happy Monday! Here's what is happening in North Iowa.

A real life 'Music Man'

Robert T. DeNormandie Jr. showed up in Mason City in early June with all his earthly possessions in a 1995 Ford Explorer.

His most prized possession was the tale he told about a double bell euphonium and the role it played in the movie, "The Music Man."

New winds blow in Worth County

The Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission met Friday night over Zoom to vote to approve the final draft of the wind turbine ordinance.

The ordinance draft was approved by a unanimous 4-0 decision by the commission.

After reviewing public comment on the wind ordinance in the previous meeting on Wednesday, the commission only made minor changes to the ordinance to help clarify definitions, as well as a minor tweak to the maximum noise output level of the turbine measured from property lines.

Dog attack means no mail

After two incidents regarding a dog attacking a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, 22 homes in Hampton are left unable to receive mail at their doors.

In July of last year, a mail carrier for the Postal Service was attacked and subsequently bitten by a dog in the southwest area of Hampton.

No action was taken by either the Postal Service or the City of Hampton after the initial incident, but the same dog, a 40-pound terrier mix, attacked the same mail carrier on May 19 of this year, and that’s when Postal Service took action.

Because of the dog, the Postal Service decided to no longer provide door delivery service for 22 homes in an approximately two-block radius of the dog owner's home.

The Mohawk historic inning

There was no formal celebration. There was no feeling of something historic being accomplished. There really wasn't a whole lot of good feelings coming out of it at all.

For players and coaches associated with one of the most lopsided high school baseball games in the history of the state, two feelings came to the forefront.

"Very awkward and uncomfortable situation," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "People really say, 'Did this really happen?'"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0