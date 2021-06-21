Happy Monday.

Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Levey, great at it all

When you hire Troy Levenhagen, or Levey the Great, you get the full package.

The Mason City man can entertain the kiddies (and adults) with endless fascinating magic tricks. He can marry you and then perform as DJ at the party afterward.

This plethora of skills didn't come all at once. It took years of practice.

Juneteenth celebrated

Mason City residents took to Monroe Park on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday in the United States.

“It’s great in the way that we are honoring this day,” Lytle said. “But a lot of federal holidays we can get away from what it was originally supposed to mean.”

Those who attended the event in Monroe Park celebrated Juneteenth with food and drinks, games of kickball and music.

Wind discussion blows strong

Nearly 100 people gathered in Kensett last night to make their voices heard over the draft of the wind turbine ordinance put together by the Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission.

The discussion over regulating wind turbines in Worth County has become a hot topic due to Invenergy’s Worthwhile Wind project, which aims to introduce a 30,000-acre wind farm to Worth County.

Opponents of the project point to the harmful impact wind turbines have on residents. Those in opposition claim the adverse effects of the turbine include noise, flicker and safety issues.

Proponents of the project claim that wind turbines haven’t been a controversial topic until recently, and that the proposed project would bring in $4.8 million in tax revenue the county would receive for infrastructure improvements.

Seen Frank Lloyd Wright lately?

Frank Lloyd Wright has been popping up all over Mason City recently. Have you seen him?

The River City Society for Historic Preservation is posting a cutout of Wright at various locations in Mason City, and partnering with the Globe to publish weekly pieces about the famous architect, whose footprint is all over the city.

RCSHP is an all-volunteer organization that owns, maintains, and operates Frank Lloyd Wright's Stockman House and the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Center.

Check out the latest article here.

