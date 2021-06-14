Here's what's happening in North Iowa.

Another shooting

A Mason City man was shot in the leg on Saturday night that left him hospitalized.

On June 12, Mason City police officers responded to a shooting at First Street Northwest and North Madison Avenue. When the officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Mason City Fire Department. The leg injury was not life-threatening.

The victim was walking down the street when he was shot at, according to the press release put out on Monday by the Mason City Police Department.

Kidney needed

We've all seen the signs along Federal Avenue and wondered what they were about. Reporter Jared McNett saw them, too, and wrote this touching piece about Tyler Abundis and his desperate search for a kidney.

Monroe project expands

Combine a stopped train with construction on Monroe and you have a traffic headache.

Well, now that headache has expanded. Phase two of the Monroe Avenue rehabilitation project has now expanded north to Sixth Street Northwest.

Our advice? Avoid the whole area if at all possible.

Local man arrested for Capitol riot

A St. Angsar man and his Minnesotan son were arrested Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Daryl Johnson, of St. Angsar, was taken into custody by the FBI Omaha Cedar Rapids Resident Agency June 11 on charges relating to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, the agency tweeted.

Battle of the Classes

As part of the fundraising effort for Mason City High School's new fieldhouse and pool, the "Future is Now" campaign organizers have announced an alumni "Battle of the Classes."

Check out the column from Phil Johnson of the "Future is Now," for more details and how to donate.

