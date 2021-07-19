Another work week begins and we're here to let you know what's happening in North Iowa.

Cerro Gordo assessor not around?

If you've tried to reach out to Cerro Gordo Count Assessor Katie Bennett in recent months, you've probably been told she was on vacation, with no return date known.

Around that same time, an advertisement went up for a new county assessor. It turns out, according to Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer, that Bennett isn't a "typical employee."

Collision leads to arrest

A Mason City man was arrested for OWI after a two-vehicle collision in rural Mason City on Friday night.

Kade Levern Hambly, 20, was arrested by Cerro Gordo County deputies and charged with an OWI second offense, driving while revoked, and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

Cowboys for Christ

Mike and Jamie Reicherts were dealt a bit of a blow by the Charles City Council when its five members had a 3-2 split vote against approving a plan the couple from Greene had to put four mules on property near the northern edge of town.

For years now, the couple has used mules for their ongoing cowboy Christian ministry work which is a part of the broader "Cowboys for Christ" movement that's taken them to at least six states. The plan for the property at 1903 Cleveland Ave. in Charles City was to house those mules there on about 10 acres of land that would be fenced in.

Boats on the water

On Saturday, Clear Lake residents were treated to the 20th annual Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show right on the shore of the downtown area.

The Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show took 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but came back with a bang for 2021.

Nearly 30 different boats were on display at the show, and all of them from offering something different than the rest.

Mason City at substate tonight

The Mohawks baseball team (23-16) takes on Southeast Polk (24-17) in Polk County for a chance to advance to the state qualifier in Class 4A. Waiting for the winner is Mason City hasn't had much luck against the Rams, losing nine of its last 12 matchups.

But, on any give Sunday ... er, Monday, in this case, right?

Check out GlobeGazette.com on Monday night for the outcome.

