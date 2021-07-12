Well, it appears the billionaire space race is over. Sir Richard Branson, the 70-year-old owner of Virgin Galactic made a successful trip to the edge of space on Sunday. He and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had both been making plans to travel in space. Branson, three of his employees and crew traveled 282,000 feet into the air; the flight lasted 59 minutes, with several minutes of weightlessness.

Branson is hoping to launch a space tourism business next year.

Back on planet Earth, here's what's happening in North Iowa.

The 'new' church experience

The pandemic had a profound effect on all of us, and among the places where it is still seen is in area churches.

"If there was anything positive we learned in 2020 it’s that people are looking for connection more than gathering and when the church provides that, it doesn’t matter where it happens or when it happens," said Our Saviour's and St. Paul Lutheran Church pastor, the Rev. Matthew Muters.

Read more about how North Iowa churches are adapting to the new church experience post-pandemic.

Shooting suspect not competent

A Mason City man has been found not competent to stand trial for allegedly shooting another person in August of last year.

Donavan James Ward, 20, was found not competent to stand trial for the charges of reckless use of a firearm, a Class C felony, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, after a competency hearing.

Close to that first goal

"The Future is Now" campaign raising money to equip Mason City High School's new gym and pool has raised $382,450 of its initial goal of $400,000 by Oct. 1.

But that's only halfway. Campaign chair Phil Johnson says the campaign needs to hit $750,000 by next March 1. Here's where you need to go to learn more about how to donate.

Wastewater woes in Eagle Grove

Eagle Grove had to come up with a new wasterwater treatment plan after the state Department of Natural Resources found the city out of compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.

The city was releasing more nitrates into area waters than allowed by federal law, most of which was due to the high volume of treated water coming from the nearby Prestage Foods plant.

Concern over nitrate levels is due to its impact as a nutrient, and too much of it can cause overgrowth of aquatic plant life such as algae in the water.

Profiling Black N. Iowa farmers

Local columnist J.W. Sayles is producing a series of columns about three North Iowa Black farmers, and their struggles in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The first column is about Solomon Stratton, an escaped slave who fought in the Civil War and headed north for a free and better life.

