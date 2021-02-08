Tom Brady has just three more fingers to take care of to have his hands full of Super Bowl rings after his Buccaneers defeated the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

The only thing more underwhelming than the Sunday night game was the half-time show by The Weeknd, according to viewers who took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Here's what you might've missed locally this weekend.

Busted watching Buddy Holly

Sixty-two years later, Dick Rogeness still remembers the first and last time he attended the Surf Ballroom's Winter Dance Party. It was 1959 and Buddy Holly was on the stage.

Rogeness and more than two dozen other Waldorf College students would be caught breaking school rules by attending the party the "night the music died."

“Oh no way do I regret it. Never. Not a bit. It was fantastic,” he said. “I still look back at it as a good decision.”

Skywalk gets bids

Another major part of the city's River City Renaissance revitalization got underway last week when the city council OK'd a date for opening bids on the $1.9 million skywalk project that will connect the Music Man Square to a new hotel to be built downtown. Financing has yet to be secured for the hotel, but council was advised that getting bids would become increasingly difficult in coming months.

Professor Chubby Cheeks

He gathers nuts, cavorts with his buddies and has become a teaching tool for an Osage class.

Every day, Chubby Cheeks appears at the window of Jackie Muller's elementary classroom. At first, it was a novelty. Then as time went on, Chubby became part of the curriculum.

District-bound

Osage wrestlers owned the weekend easily winning their sectional tournament and sending 11 wrestlers on to districts. Not to be outdone in its section, Lake Mills walked away with its sectional as well and is sending eight grapplers on to the next level -- the final obstacle to state competition.

Missed the action? Photographer Lisa Grouette put together photo galleries of both Osage's and Lake Mills' tournaments.

Vaccine Q&A

There is a lot of information out there about the COVID-19 vaccine, but even more questions. We put together this Q&A to help you get answers. Got other questions? Email reporter Jared McNett at Jared.McNett@GlobeGazette.com and we'll keep updating this story.

