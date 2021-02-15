Welcome to Monday, President's Day and the coldest day of this multi-day deep freeze we're in. North Iowa's temperatures in the last seven days have averaged 20-25 degrees below normal.

But don't worry, we're looking at a balmy 4 degrees, starting on Tuesday, and possibly above freezing by the weekend.

No vaccines coming

Iowa will withhold COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from Hancock County because it did not inoculate enough people, the head of the state’s pandemic response said Friday. The state mandates that 80 percent of the vaccines handed out by the state must be distributed each week.

It is unclear what this will mean for vaccination appointments in the coming week in the county.

Nitty Gritty North Iowa

The Globe Gazette on Sunday launched a new series on people in North Iowa who have unusual jobs.

Like Daniel Clarke, who for 44 years, has had the job of fulfilling the final wishes of the deceased.

Most people would find that a bit morbid. Clarke says it gives him a sense of purpose.

Know someone who has an unusual job? Tell us about it: email reporter Jared McNett at Jared.McNett@GlobeGazette.com

Headed to state

Last weekend, grapplers all over North Iowa hit the mats to determine who would get a chance to wrestle in Des Moines and whose season would be over.

Perennial powerhouses Osage and West Hancock will each send six to the tournament, Lake Mills is sending five, while Forest City and Mason City will wrestle three.

The state tournament for individual wrestlers starts Thursday.

In case you put the trash out

No one's coming today to pick it up in Mason City. Likewise, don't attempt to do business with the government or any banks. And don't bother checking your mailbox. All are closed to celebrate Washington's birthday.

Those who expected a trash pick-up today will get on Wednesday instead.

Your award-winning newspaper

The Globe Gazette took home seven awards at the Iowa Newspaper Association's Better Newspapers Contest this month, including first place awards for photography and our annual Progress special section.

