Welcome to the first edition of River City Rundown, the daily newsletter of North Iowa.

After reading this, and you'll be the person everyone wants to talk to around the water cooler.

Back to school

School districts all over North Iowa reacted to the news of Gov. Kim Reynolds signing into law the requirement that schools give parents the option to learn in a full-time, in-person setting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed off on the bill on Friday morning.

Back to school, part 2

History is all around us and nowhere is that more evident than in the many abandoned schools in Iowa. Cedar Falls author James Kenyon has written a collection of stories of the alumni from 102 schools to keep the memories of those hallways alive.

Bushel Boy's balance

How does a man from Holland end up growing tomatoes in North Iowa? Will Ruigrok is in charge of not only seeing that the red fruit produced at the $35 million facility is ready for market, but also that its processes use resources wisely.

North Iowa's 'Footloose?'

Waldorf College students were suspended for attending the 1959 Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake because it was against the rules to go to such functions. Read about their stories in next week's Globe Gazette.

Like what you read?

I'm proud of the award-winning work of the staff of the Globe Gazette, and I'm eager to share it with you.

For $26, you can stay on top of all that's happening in North Iowa with a digital subscription to GlobeGazette.com. The Editor's Special gets you a one year subscription.

Use this exclusive links to get the deal:

Digital subscribers get the news first, as well as all the news that doesn't make into our print edition, like more photos and videos of local people and events. We also offer access to our archives dating back to the 19th century available from Newspapers.com.

The Globe Gazette is the most accurate, timely source of community information in North Iowa. And we love to engage with our community.

We hope to see you online soon. Tell them Jaci sent you!

-Jaci Smith

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0